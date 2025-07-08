news
KDE Plasma 6.3.6 Released with Numerous Improvements and Bug Fixes
KDE Plasma 6.3.6 comes two months after KDE Plasma 6.3.5 with improved keyboard navigation of the System Tray widget’s pop-up, improved Power And Battery widget to no longer prompt users to install the power-profiles-daemon if the system doesn’t support it, and improved support for the Environment Canada provider in the Weather Report widget.
Plasma System Monitor was improved as well to once again let you see the current table columns while the table column configuration dialog is open, it's once again possible to delete files from Plasma notifications’ context menus, and opening the “Add Action” window from the clipboard configuration dialog no longer freezes Plasma completely.