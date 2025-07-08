news
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Destination Linux
Late Night Linux – Episode 341
Joe can’t decide which distro to use for a proper KDE Plasma test, an easy way to develop Home Assistant integrations, automating lights, fixing the Telegram snap on Wayland, some Hey Hi (AI) bollocks, and a browser extension to automatically use privacy-preserving versions of big websites.
Destination Linux 426: GNU/Linux Desktop hits 5%, Fairphone drops Gen 6, & Wayback might save your favorite X desktop
In this episode of Destination Linux, we discuss the Fairphone 6's modular design for sustainability and its role in addressing e-waste. We engage with listener feedback, notably Frank's story about essential tremors, highlighting the importance of tech accessibility. Our conversation also covers Wayback, a Wayland compositor enhancing compatibility with X11, and the impact of Valve’s Proton integration on GNU/Linux gaming. We celebrate GNU/Linux reaching a 5% desktop market share and introduce IP Lookup, a useful tool for IP information. All this and much more!
02:05 Community Feedback
15:38 Sandfly Security, agentless GNU/Linux security [ad]
18:15 Fedora Keeping 32-bit Libraries
19:12 Wayback: Run Classic X Desktops on Wayland
25:53 Fairphone 6 Launches: Modular, Private, and Built to Last
34:12 GrapheneOS vs. Fairphone
37:25 Proton for All: Steam Flips the Switch!
38:43 GNU/Linux Desktop Hits 5%: from Niche to Noticed
47:10 IP LookUp: Hacker Vibes in a Clean GUI
48:27 Support the Show
54:36 Outro
57:50 Post Show