posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 08, 2025



Quoting: July Software Releases: Plasma Camera & Plasma Settings - Plasma Mobile —

These are the independent software releases of July 2025.

Plasma Camera is a newcomer this time around, having been ported to a libcamera backend. Read Andrew's blog or Devin's blog to learn more about it!

Plasma Settings gained the ability to show all settings modules (for all platforms, such as desktop) under a toggle. It now supports the ability to show an "Apply" button for settings modules that do not want settings to save automatically. The header being misaligned on category pages is now fixed.