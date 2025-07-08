news
July Software Releases: Plasma Camera & Plasma Settings
These are the independent software releases of July 2025.
Plasma Camera is a newcomer this time around, having been ported to a libcamera backend. Read Andrew's blog or Devin's blog to learn more about it!
Plasma Settings gained the ability to show all settings modules (for all platforms, such as desktop) under a toggle. It now supports the ability to show an "Apply" button for settings modules that do not want settings to save automatically. The header being misaligned on category pages is now fixed.
koitu
The idea for this port came from my friend Devin (espidev).
After I finished a lot of the porting work I was stalled by some issues and when university began again I didn’t have much time to work on it anymore. Big thanks to him for picking it up again to push the changes to completion. This post will probability cover a lot of the same ground that his does.
V4L2 has long been the standard Linux video capture interface, however, as hardware and software advancements have introduced new features and complexities that people demand as standard, application developers are becoming increasingly burdened. The goal of libcamera as a successor to V4L2 is to wrap these advances into a single, simplified model that is much easier for developers to interact with. Integrating libcamera as a backend for Plasma Camera would give better support for modern cameras and make it easier to add future hardware.
A libcamera port of Plasma Camera | espidev
Today, I am announcing a new release of Plasma Camera, a camera application for Plasma Mobile (though it can also be used on desktop!). This release ports the application to use libcamera as the backend for interfacing with cameras, finally allowing for it to be used on Linux mobile devices (such as the OnePlus 6).
The main porting work was done by my friend Andrew (koitu) a couple of months ago. It remained stalled on some issues, so I picked it up in the past week to complete the port and finish the application. Here is a link, which has more technical details!