Highlights of OBS Studio 31.1 include Multitrack Video support on Linux and macOS, preview zoom controls, support for additional canvases for Multitrack Video output, AV1 B-frame support for AMF, and support for color format/space/range GPU conversion.
Probably the biggest change of the upcoming GNOME 49 desktop environment series is that the X11 (GNOME on Xorg) session has been disabled by default in various core components, including GDM (GNOME Display Manager), Mutter, and GNOME Session, the latter also dropping the session restore functionality and X Session Management Protocol (XSMP) support.
Geany 2.1 is here more than one year and eight months after Geany 2.0 with new features like support for searching the Messages and Compiler output, support for modern platform-native file selection dialogs, the ability to regroup file types by letter, and new filters for opening the documents sidebar and keybindings preferences.
MayQueen has introduced the PANZER-LITE93, a compact fanless edge computing device built on the NXP i.MX93 processor, featuring integrated neural network acceleration and flexible connectivity in a lightweight 3D-printed enclosure for AIoT, IIoT gateways, robotics, and other low-power edge applications.
- Ethical Hacking Distro Parrot OS 6.4 Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, New Tools
- Parrot Security released Parrot OS 6.4 today as a new ISO snapshot of this Debian-based, security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution for penetration testing and ethical hacking.
- Kdenlive 25.04.3 released
- The last maintenance release of the 25.04
- OBS Studio 31.1 Released with Multitrack Video Support on Linux
- OBS Studio 31.1 has been released today for this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free software for video recording and live streaming on Linux.
- GNOME 49 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing, Disables X11 Session by Default
- Today, the GNOME Project announced the alpha version of the upcoming GNOME 49 desktop environment series for public testing, giving us a first taste of the new features and enhancements.
Linux Kernel and Graphics Drivers
- some kernel level updates
- Welcome to Thunderbird 140 “Eclipse”
- The wait is over! Thunderbird 140 “Eclipse” has reached totality
- DXVK 2.7 Improves Support for God of War, Watch Dogs 2, and Final Fantasy XIV
- DXVK 2.7, a Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine, is now available for download with new features and other improvements for various games.
- Geany 2.1 Lightweight IDE Brings Smoother UI, New Filetypes, and Theming Support
- Geany 2.1, a lightweight and user-friendly IDE
- Tux Machines Happy to Hear PCLinuxOS is Coming Back [original]
- Catastrophic event caused the sites to go offline with a lot of data destroyed
- Here's what I like and dislike about Android's new Expressive design
- KDE Plasma 6.3.6 Desktop Environment Released
- KDE Plasma 6.3.6 enhances tablet and multi-monitor support,
- NanoPi R76S dual 2.5GbE SBC and router supports up to 16GB LPDDR5, M.2 WiFi module, HDMI 2.0 video output
- FriendlyELEC provides a long list of supported OS and software tools
- Ubuntu 25.10 release to mandate RVA23 profile, obsoleting most RISC-V hardware
- That’s why for Linux and Android support, the RVA (RISC-V Application) profiles were created
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
- While there are enterprising Linux developers that code drivers for some of these devices
- Wayland vs X11, AMD graphics, KDE neon, 4K and WebGL data
- I didn't really have any idea how much time I was going to invest into actually testing and benchmarking Wayland and X11 performance
- Android Auto just got a big Spotify upgrade – here's what's new
- Two weeks of wayback
- A poorly kept secret is that the X11 graphics stack is under-maintained as resources shift towards the maintenance of Wayland’s graphics stack instead
- Bash 5.3 Release Adds ‘Significant’ New Features
- A new version of the GNU project’s Bourne Again SHell (better known to most of us as Bash) has been released, nearly 3 years after the last
- Allwinner A527, T527, and A733 datasheets, user manuals, and Linux SDK released
- The datasheets, user manuals, and Linux SDK for the Allwinner A527, T527, and A733 SoCs
- b3sum – implementation of the BLAKE3 hash function
- This is free and open source software
- July Software Releases: Plasma Camera & Plasma Settings
- A new version of Plasma Camera and Plasma Settings have been released
- Outreachy Update: Two Weeks of Configs, Word Lists, and GResource Scripting
- It has been a busy two weeks of learning as I continued to develop the GNOME Crosswords project
Games: SteamOS, Adorable Adventures, and More
- 7 new stories from GamingOnLinux
- Some of the latest articles
- How I bulletproof my Android phone against theft
- openSUSE’s Agama 16 Installer Brings Wayland Support
- openSUSE's new Agama installer v16 now boots with Wayland instead of X11 and offers a new minimal Rescue Mode
- 6 Alternative CLI Tools I Immediately Install on Linux
- The standard utilities on Linux are boring
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
- There is a free and open source version
- TravelerOS – Linux distribution built for USB drives
- TravelerOS is a lightweight and stable Linux distribution based on Q4OS, which is Debian based
- Wayland vs X11 on an Nvidia hybrid graphics laptop
- Yo, remember when I did my Wayland vs X11 benchmarks on an AMD-powered machine
- Development picks, only 3 for now
Atlassian's "Clown Computing" Move and PostgreSQL Anonymizer 2.3
- postgres stuff
- security and more
- 3 stories
- 2 new episodes
- Wayland 1.24 Is Now Available for Download with New Features and Improvements
- Wayland, an open-source replacement for the X11 window system protocol and architecture, has been updated to version 1.24 today with various new features and improvements.
- Bug Threatens Disk Encryption (Bypass)
- in several distros
- today's howtos
- Instructionals/Technical posts
- Linux 6.16-rc5
- it's out now
Proprietary Pushers: WSL, DAWs, Packet, and Let's Encrypt
- software and more
- LibreELEC Might Be the Best Linux Distro for Your Mini PC
- When everyone talks about minimalist Linux distros
- Tiling Shell makes Ubuntu multitasking feel just as good as Windows
- This GNOME extension quickly became one of the most important tools on my PC
- EMAC SoM-35D1F industrial SO-DIMM SoM features NuvoTon MA35D1 SoC, two GbE interfaces
- It supports Qt for GUI, all standard Linux interfaces for I/Os, and also features real-time control via the Cortex-M4 core
- GamerCard is a gift card-sized, Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W-powered handheld console with a 4-inch color display
- The GamerCard can run thousands of games from various classic systems through emulators available on OS images such as Recalbox
Free and Open Source Software
- This is free and open source software
- Review: GLF OS Omnislash Beta
- Developed by a French-speaking community called Gaming Linux FR (GLF)
- Kirigami Addons 1.9.0
- Kirigami Addons is a collection of supplementary components for Kirigami applications
- PANZER-LITE93 with Ubuntu 24.04 Ready for Compact AIoT Edge Computing
- The platform ships with Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and a lightweight LXQt desktop environment
- Year two of freelancing
- It was exactly two years ago today that I left my day job as Engineering Manager of LXD at Canonical and went freelance
- Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.5, Linux 6.12.36, Linux 6.6.96, and Linux 6.1.143
- I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.5 kernel
- Some of the latest articles
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 6th, 2025
- The 247th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on July 6th, 2025.
- Geany 2.1 Open-Source IDE Released with Improved UI and File Type Support
- Geany 2.1 was released today as a major update to this fast and lightweight, GTK-based open-source IDE (Integrated Development Environment) that supports a wide range of file types.
- Linux Is Dropping Certain PCs, Here's How to Find Out If Yours Is Included
- If you're running Linux on 30-plus year old hardware
- Rhino Linux 2025.3 Rolls Out with RPK2, KDE Option
- Rhino Linux 2025.3 is now available with the RPK2 package management tool by default, UBports sponsorship, and the KDE Plasma 6 UBXI desktop
- Long Weekend in the US, Hard Weekend for Microsoft Staff [original]
- Now is the time to tell people to upgrade to a better operating system
- some leftovers
- today's howtos
- and some Debian focus
- FOSS leftovers
- Development relates stuff
- 4MLinux 48.1 STABLE released.
- 4MLinux Release
- ExTiX Deepin 25.7 Live based on Deepin 25 STABLE (latest) with Refracta Snapshot and kernel 6.15.3-amd64-exton :: Build 250701 |
- Build 250701 is out
Games: Microsoft's Harm, 1970s Gaming History, Doom, and 8-bit Titles
- gaming leftovers
- The Decade of Linux on the Desktop. You're in it.
- In China, the government has been pushing GNU/Linux *hard* for 8-9 years. Uniontech (Deepin) is one of the biggest and last November boasted 3M paid users.
- What Makes the Cinnamon Desktop So Appealing?
- Cinnamon is the default desktop for the Linux Mint distribution
- Don’t Use Chrome on Android Without Knowing These Tips
- 7-Zip v25 File Archiver Released with Performance Gains
- 7-Zip, the open-source file compression and extraction tool favored by countless users
- Why My Kids' First PC Will Run Linux
- Wondering how to prepare your child for a future where technical literacy matters more than ever
- 6 reasons why I use NixOS over any other Linux distro
- Most people stick to popular options like Ubuntu or Linux Mint
- 5 Signs You're Ready to Make the Leap to Arch Linux
- Considering Arch Linux, but feeling intimidated by its reputation
- Mini review – Use LocalSend for simple file transfer on Linux
- I will explain how to use the free and open-source, cross-platform file transfer application LocalSend on Linux
- Gradia Screenshot Tool Just Keeps Getting Better
- A glut of new features were added to Gradia, a Linux screenshot markup tool built using GTK4/libadwaita
- This Week in Plasma: chugging along
- Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma
- It’s fully open source
- Development with Perl
- today's howtos
- only 4 for now
- past week's picks
- Some of the latest articles