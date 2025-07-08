Highlights of OBS Studio 31.1 include Multitrack Video support on Linux and macOS, preview zoom controls, support for additional canvases for Multitrack Video output, AV1 B-frame support for AMF, and support for color format/space/range GPU conversion.

Probably the biggest change of the upcoming GNOME 49 desktop environment series is that the X11 (GNOME on Xorg) session has been disabled by default in various core components, including GDM (GNOME Display Manager), Mutter, and GNOME Session, the latter also dropping the session restore functionality and X Session Management Protocol (XSMP) support.