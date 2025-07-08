news
GNOME 48.3 Adds Support for More Video/Audio Types in Nautilus’ Search Filter
Coming a month after GNOME 48.2, the GNOME 48.3 release adds support for more video/audio types in Nautilus’ search filter, adds a limit to the number of visual alerts displayed by Mutter to comply with the European Accessibility Act (EAA), and adds missing accessibility labels in various components across the GNOME Shell.
The Nautilus (Files) file manager also received the ability to open the current directory in multiple directory mode and to correctly close wait dialogs, support for using an existing replacement for icons removed from a theme, a fix for file leaking in directory, and fixes for crashes in the file chooser when opening an empty location and in location entry completions.