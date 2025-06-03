GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

Today marks the end of the community bonding period, and the start of the coding period, of GSoC.

In the last two weeks, I’ve been looking into other crossword editors that are on the market, in order to see what features they have that we should implement. I compiled everything I saw into a findings document.

Once that was done, I went through the document and distilled it down into a final list. I also added other feature ideas that I already had in mind.