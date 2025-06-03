Time Constraints

As many of you have seen, I’ve been deleting a lot of code lately. There’s a reason for this, aside from it being a really great feeling to just obliterate some entire subsystem, and that reason is time.

There are 24 hours in a day. You sleep for 6. You work for 8. Spend an hour eating, and then you’re down to only 9 hours at the gym minus a few minutes to manage those pesky social and romantic obligations. That doesn’t leave a lot of time for mucking around in random codebases.

For example. Suppose I maintain a Gallium driver. This likely means I know my way around that driver, various related infrastructure, the GL state tracker, NIR, maybe enough GLSL to rubber stamp some MRs from @tarceri, and I know which channel on IRC in which to scream when my MRs get blocked by something that is definitely not me failing to test-compile the patches before merging them. Everything outside of these areas is out of scope for this hypothetical version of me, which means it may as well be a black box.