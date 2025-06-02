Antigen is a small set of functions that help you easily manage your shell (zsh) plugins, called bundles. The concept is pretty much the same as bundles in a typical vim+pathogen setup. Antigen is to zsh, what Vundle is to vim.

Antigen has reached a certain level of stability and has been used in the wild for years. Inspired by vundle, Antigen can pull oh-my-zsh style plugins from various github repositories. You are not limited to use plugins from the oh-my-zsh repository only and you don’t need to maintain your own fork and pull from upstream every now and then.

This is free and open source software. It is not actively developed.