news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 02, 2025



Quoting: The reasons people hate Linux are why I love it —

If you spend time talking to most Linux enthusiasts, you'll get plenty of reasons why they use a particular flavor of the operating system. They'll tell you why it's better on the side of open-source software, without having their data sold for advertising purposes, and how wonderful alternatives to paid apps exist if you'd only look. I'm not going to tell you those things because, while they're not wrong, they're not my reasons for using Linux.

Every software package, operating system, or electronic device that I use is used as a tool. They're a thing to be used on the way towards a goal, and that's the mindset I approach open-source and closed-source OSes from. If I need Windows tools or macOS ones, I use those, but I'll not overlook Linux when deciding what I need, because many tasks are easier to accomplish (or at least easier to learn how to execute) on Linux.