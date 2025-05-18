news
today's leftovers
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Debian Family
-
Beta News ☛ Toss Windows 11 in the trash and give Debian Linux 12.11 a try
Debian just got a fresh update with version 12.11, the eleventh point release for “bookworm.” You might be thinking, “How many point releases can one operating system have?” But unlike Windows 11, which can feel like it’s constantly changing things nobody asked for, Debian just quietly gets the job done, one steady release at a time.
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Programming/Development
-