posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 18, 2025



Quoting: Transitous Hack Weekend in July —

Hack weekends, sprints or however you want to call this are a long established thing in e.g. the KDE or OSM communities, for Transitous we are doing this for the first time.

The idea is the same though: Get a bunch of people into a room together for a few days to discuss and work on topics around Transitous.

There’s organizational, operational as well as technical aspects on the agenda. That’s anything from moving Transitous under the umbrella of some legal entity (for being able to handle money and hold assets such as the domain) over improvements to the hosting infrastructure to things like determining the correct way to display a route or line name from GTFS data.

Client- or application-facing topics are equally in scope, on-trip queries or ensuring the latest MOTIS features are properly supported have been mentioned for example.