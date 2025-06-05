Glibc project revisits infrastructure security

Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 is here three months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 to update VoLTE support so that it works out-of-box with more carriers on several Volla devices, update Waydroid with initial support for upcoming official Android 13 images, and introduce a new Noto Color Emoji font to improve support for some newer emojis.

While Oracle is working hard on the next major release of its powerful virtualization software, VirtualBox 7.2, which promises a revamped UI and improvements to ARM virtualization, VirtualBox 7.1.10 is here to introduce initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 6.15 kernel series for both Linux guests and hosts.

Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 updates the OS Customisation panel with regex support to match SSH public keys and removes the ‘Show password’ checkbox, disables Wayland support for the AppImage bundle, hides system drives in the destination pop-up on Linux systems, and adds support for more archive formats via the libarchive library.

Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.0.10, the fwupd 2.0.11 release adds support for the Lenovo Thunderbolt 5 Smart dock, a new check-reboot-needed command for scripts to use, support for reading the SELinux state in the report failure metadata, and support for the Dell dock ownership command.

Rocky Linux 9.6 continues to enhance the image-building and delivery process with openSUSE‘s KIWI next-generation appliance builder. KIWI, an open-source and modern image-building tool that enables a more consistent and maintainable workflow, was used to build most of the images in this release.

Wireshark 4.4.7 is here to patch a security vulnerability (CVE-2025-5601) that could allow a denial of service attack via packet injection or crafted capture file in Wireshark versions 4.4.0 to 4.4.6 and 4.2.0 to 4.2.12 due to a bug in the column utility module that leads to a dissection engine crash.

If, in 2018, you had told Alan Ramírez, a Peruvian telecommunications engineer and university lecturer, that a short training course would one day shape national Internet policy and connect thousands more rural Peruvians, he might have laughed. But just five years later, that’s exactly what happened.

Avalue Technology has introduced two industrial single-board computers designed to match the Raspberry Pi form factor while addressing the requirements of edge computing and IoT integration. The new models, ACP-3566-PI and ACP-IMX8-PI, offer ARM-based platforms for different embedded applications and performance demands.

Glibc project revisits infrastructure security

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 05, 2025



The GNU C Library (glibc) is the core C library for most Linux distributions, so it is a crucial part of the open-source ecosystem—and an attractive target for any attackers looking to carry out supply-chain attacks. With that being the case, securing the project's infrastructure using industry best practices and improving the security of its development practices are a frequent topic among glibc developers. A recent discussion suggests that improvements are not happening as quickly as some would like.

On May 9, glibc maintainer Carlos O'Donell wrote to the libc-alpha mailing list to ask other glibc developers to review a secure software development life-cycle process document that he had drafted for glibc. He also provided a similar top-level document for the GNU toolchain that includes GNU Binutils, GCC, glibc, and the GNU Project Debugger (GDB). The goal is to define ""what we expect from the infrastructure, developer end points, and our process"" in order to figure out what services are needed to create a more secure development process.

The glibc project is hosted on Sourceware, which provides project hosting for free-software toolchain and developer tools, including those that comprise the GNU Toolchain. O'Donell noted that some of the items in his document were taken from Sourceware Cyber Security FAQ in its section "suggested secure development policies for projects", but had been rearranged into a structure that matched the NIST Secure Software Development Framework, which is the standard he recommended as ""the simplest and least prescriptive"".

