My go-to Linux search tool makes finding what you need easy and fast
My go-to Linux search tool makes finding what you need easy and fast | ZDNET
I search for things all the time. And, yes, that search also includes my computer's file system. I also search YouTube, the web, and even AI services. It's inevitable at this point, and to that end, I depend on a single tool to help make those searches more efficient. On Linux, that tool is Albert.
Albert is the closest Linux app I've found to Alfred for MacOS. Hit a keyboard shortcut and a search bar opens on the desktop, where you can search any number of targets (file system, ChatGPT, YouTube, web, and more).
For example, I might want to research, "What is Linux?" on ChatGPT. For that process, I can open Albert and type, Search ChatGPT for What is Linux? My default web browser will open to the ChatGPT service, and the results of the query will show up.