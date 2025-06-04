news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2025



Quoting: Sponsorships Seem to Be Coming to Arch Linux! —

Arch Linux is known for its no-nonsense, transparent development approach, where both users and maintainers play a key role, collaborating openly on everything from bug fixes to package updates, with every change visible to the community.

Back in September last year, Valve entered into a collaboration with Arch Linux for providing backing to two projects: the development of a build service infrastructure and the establishment of a secure signing enclave.

Building on that, an RFC has been posted that looks to streamline how Arch Linux approaches sponsorships.