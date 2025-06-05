news
Rocky Linux 9.6 Is Available for Download, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6
Rocky Linux 9.6 continues to enhance the image-building and delivery process with openSUSE‘s KIWI next-generation appliance builder. KIWI, an open-source and modern image-building tool that enables a more consistent and maintainable workflow, was used to build most of the images in this release.
The Rocky Linux devs have been using KIWI for a while now in combination with Empanadas, the Rocky Linux Release Engineering toolkit, and ImageFactory. This release also updates the utilities for Oracle Cloud images to the most recent versions and introduces a new image type for WSL to use on Windows 10 or 11 systems.