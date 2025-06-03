news
Games: Horripilant, shapez 2, XWVM, and More
Freaky incremental dungeon crawler Horripilant gets a demo
Horripilant is a thoroughly unusual dungeon crawler that will make you feel quite uneasy, blending in some elements from idler, puzzle and autobattler elements. It will have Native Linux support at release built with Godot and the first public demo is live now.
Chilled factory-builder shapez 2 gets a massive upgrade
shapez 2 was already good and now the huge Dimension Update is out now, it looks like it's going to suck away plenty more hours of your time. Truly a wonderful factory building sim, that really has a clear focus on just letting you chill with it without the hassle of any kind of enemies. Just build the coolest looking shape-cutting thing you can.
XWVM is a modern Unity engine to play STAR WARS - X-Wing, first Alpha out now
XWVM is a re-implementation mod for STAR WARS - X-Wing made in Unity, allowing you to get a better experience on modern platforms. A first Alpha build has been released for Linux and Windows.
Rock Crusher is an incremental clicker with a huge transformational skill tree
I have, admittedly, spent far too long playing the demo of Rock Crusher. An upcoming incremental clicker with Leaf Blower Revolution vibes.
Point and click adventure The Mystery of Doomsday Valley confirmed for Linux
Another good one for fans of point and click adventures, keep an eye on the upcoming The Mystery of Doomsday Valley.
Ace shooter Selaco gets improved performance and a spiced-up randomizer mode
Selaco continues being one of the best upcoming shooters, with the latest Early Access update making it smoother than ever.
Stellar Blade works well on Linux, SteamOS / Steam Deck
Stellar Blade recently had a demo released and thankfully, it does seem to run well enough on Linux, SteamOS / Steam Deck. Great news for the upcoming release, which is soon! The game in full arrives June 11th.
GE-Proton 10-4 brings updates for winewayland, AMD FSR4 and more game fixes
GE-Proton 10-4 for running Windows games on Linux, SteamOS, Steam Deck has released with numerous fixes and AMD FSR4.