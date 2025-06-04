news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Hackaday ☛ Open Source Watch Movement Really Ticks All The Boxes
When you think of open-source hardware, you probably think of electronics and maker tools– RepRap, Arduino, Adafruit, et cetera. Yet open source is an ethos and license, and is in no way limited to electronics. The openmovement foundation is a case in point– a watch case, to be specific. The “movement” in Openmovement is a fully open-source and fully mechanical watch movement.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Didier Stevens ☛ Quickpost: Firefox Profiles and Multiple Instances
It’s something that I’ve been doing for 10+years, but every couple of years I need to configure this again (on a new machine), and then I need to look it up because I forgot the details. Hence this quickpost.
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora 43 Wallpaper Under Way
We are currently working on the Fedora 43 Wallpaper and wanted to update the community while also looking for contributors!
Each wallpaper is inspired by someone in STEM in history with the letter in the alphabet we’re on. We are currently on the letter R, and voted here with the winner resulting in Sally Ride.
FSF
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: May GNU spotlight with Amin Bandali featuring thirteen new GNU releases: Automake, Gettext, and more!
Thirteen new GNU releases in the last month (as of May 31, 2025): [...]
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: FSD meeting recap 2025-05-30
Check out the important work our volunteers accomplished at today's Free Software Directory (FSD) IRC meeting.
Programming/Development
Open Hardware/Modding
Hackaday ☛ 3D Printing A Modular Guitar Means It Can Look Like Whatever You Want
Got some spare filament and looking to build a guitar you can truly call your own? [The 3D Print Zone] has created a modular 3D printable guitar system that lets you easily mix and match different components for the ultimate in customization.
CNX Software ☛ Credit card-sized industrial Allwinner T113-i SBC operates in the -40 to 85°C temperature range
Ebyte ECB30-P4T13IA5ME8G-I is a credit card-sized industrial-grade SBC powered by an Allwinner T113-i Cortex-A7 SoC with 512MB DDR3 RAM and 8GB flash, all part of the company’s ECK30-T13IA5ME8G-I castellated system-on-module. The single board computer is also equipped with a microSD card slot, a gigabit Ethernet port, four USB 2.0 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, a WiFi 4 module, and the usual 40-pin GPIO header that’s more or less compatible with the one found on Raspberry Pi SBCs.
Hackaday ☛ Building An Automatic Wire Stripper And Cutter
Stripping and cutting wires can be a tedious and repetitive part of your project. To save time in this regard, [Red] built an automatic stripper and cutter to do the tiring work for him.
Olaf Alders ☛ The Great PTS CLI Throwdown
At the Perl Toolchain Summit a few of us shared our favourite command-line tools and terminal configurations. This compilation covers recommendations from Paul Johnson, Shawn Sorichetti, Mickey Nasriachi, Julien Fiegehenn, and Olaf Alders, including GPU-accelerated terminal emulators like WezTerm, file managers like yazi, advanced Neovim plugins, Git utilities, and system monitoring tools. Each tool includes descriptions and links for practical implementation.
Java
Applications
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Deprecating Java-based drivers from syslog-ng: Is HDFS next?
While most Java-based drivers have been deprecated in syslog-ng years ago, we have recently removed all of them in preparation to syslog-ng 4.9.0. Right now, the only Java-based driver remaining is HDFS, so we want to ask the syslog-ng community if the HDFS destination is still needed for them.
