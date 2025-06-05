news
Wireshark 4.4.7 Network Protocol Analyzer Patches Security Flaw and Fixes Bugs
Wireshark 4.4.7 is here to patch a security vulnerability (CVE-2025-5601) that could allow a denial of service attack via packet injection or crafted capture file in Wireshark versions 4.4.0 to 4.4.6 and 4.2.0 to 4.2.12 due to a bug in the column utility module that leads to a dissection engine crash.
Various bugs have been addressed as well in this release, including an issue where Wireshark failed to correctly decode LIN “go to sleep” in TECMP and CMP, an issue where packet diagrams misalign or drop bitfields, and an issue where the LDAP dissector incorrectly displayed filters with singleton “and”.