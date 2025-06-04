KDE and More

The end-of-life date for Windows 10 is rapidly approaching, and the new ‘End of 10’ campaign is promoting desktop Linux as an alternative to buying a new Windows 11 computer. It’s organized by some members of the Linux community, including developers and designers from GNOME and KDE.

Windows 11 has higher system requirements than Windows 10, preventing PCs with older CPUs, no TPM 2.0 support, and no Secure Boot from officially upgrading. Microsoft still isn’t budging on those requirements, and the official recommendation for unsupported hardware is to buy a new computer. You can use workarounds to get Windows 11 on some unsupported PCs, but there’s no telling how long that will work, and staying on Windows 10 will require paying for extended support after October 14, 2025 to receive critical security fixes.