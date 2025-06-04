news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2025



Quoting: Rocky Linux 9.6 Released with New WSL Support, Updated Packages —

After AlmaLinux 9.6 appeared two weeks ago, followed yesterday by Oracle Linux 9.6, today, the Rocky team also announced the general availability of Rocky Linux 9.6, with refreshed installation media, cloud, container, and live images now accessible via the project’s downloads page.

Rocky 9.6’s notable highlights focus heavily on dynamic programming languages and essential server technologies. This release includes PHP versions 8.3 and 8.4, the Nginx web server 1.26, and MySQL 8.4, offering the latest features and optimizations for web hosting environments.

Developers and system administrators will particularly appreciate the enhancements to debugging and performance monitoring tools. Rocky Linux 9.6 includes Valgrind 3.24, SystemTap 5.2, elfutils 0.192, and libabigail 2.6, complemented by robust performance monitoring software such as Performance Co-pilot 6.3.2 and Grafana 10.2.6.