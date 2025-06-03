news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 03, 2025



Quoting: My Winter Of ’99: The Year Of The Linux Desktop Is Always Next Year —

Generally when companies gear up to produce something new, they will determine and investigate the target market, to make sure that the product is well-received. This way, when the customer purchases the item, it should meet their expectations and be easy to use for them.

This is where SuSE Linux 6.3 was an interesting experience for me. I’d definitely have classified myself in 1999 as your typical computer nerd who was all about the Pentiums and the MHz, so at the very least I should have had some overlap with the nerds who wrote this Linux OS thing.