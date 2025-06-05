Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Avalue Introduces ACP-PI Boards as Raspberry Pi Alternatives

Avalue Technology has introduced two industrial single-board computers designed to match the Raspberry Pi form factor while addressing the requirements of edge computing and IoT integration. The new models, ACP-3566-PI and ACP-IMX8-PI, offer ARM-based platforms for different embedded applications and performance demands.

FriendlyElec NanoPi M5 Offers RK3576, Dual LAN, MIPI-CSI, and 6 TOPS NPU

FriendlyElec has introduced the NanoPi M5, a compact single-board computer based on the Rockchip RK3576 processor. It features a 6 TOPS INT8 NPU, supports LPDDR4X or LPDDR5 memory, and offers UFS 2.0 storage along with dual Gigabit Ethernet and MIPI-CSI/DSI interfaces.

Internet Society

Expanding Internet Access in Rural Latin America, One Course at a Time

If, in 2018, you had told Alan Ramírez, a Peruvian telecommunications engineer and university lecturer, that a short training course would one day shape national Internet policy and connect thousands more rural Peruvians, he might have laughed. But just five years later, that’s exactly what happened.

9to5Linux

Wireshark 4.4.7 Network Protocol Analyzer Patches Security Flaw and Fixes Bugs

Wireshark 4.4.7 is here to patch a security vulnerability (CVE-2025-5601) that could allow a denial of service attack via packet injection or crafted capture file in Wireshark versions 4.4.0 to 4.4.6 and 4.2.0 to 4.2.12 due to a bug in the column utility module that leads to a dissection engine crash.

Rocky Linux 9.6 Is Available for Download, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6

Rocky Linux 9.6 continues to enhance the image-building and delivery process with openSUSE‘s KIWI next-generation appliance builder. KIWI, an open-source and modern image-building tool that enables a more consistent and maintainable workflow, was used to build most of the images in this release.

Fwupd 2.0.11 Linux Firmware Updater Supports Lenovo Thunderbolt 5 Smart Docks

Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.0.10, the fwupd 2.0.11 release adds support for the Lenovo Thunderbolt 5 Smart dock, a new check-reboot-needed command for scripts to use, support for reading the SELinux state in the report failure metadata, and support for the Dell dock ownership command.

Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 Adds UI Improvements, New Translations, and Bugfixes

Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 updates the OS Customisation panel with regex support to match SSH public keys and removes the ‘Show password’ checkbox, disables Wayland support for the AppImage bundle, hides system drives in the destination pop-up on Linux systems, and adds support for more archive formats via the libarchive library.

VirtualBox 7.1.10 Is Out with Initial Support for Linux 6.15 and 6.16 Kernels

While Oracle is working hard on the next major release of its powerful virtualization software, VirtualBox 7.2, which promises a revamped UI and improvements to ARM virtualization, VirtualBox 7.1.10 is here to introduce initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 6.15 kernel series for both Linux guests and hosts.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 Released with VoLTE and Waydroid Improvements

Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 is here three months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 to update VoLTE support so that it works out-of-box with more carriers on several Volla devices, update Waydroid with initial support for upcoming official Android 13 images, and introduce a new Noto Color Emoji font to improve support for some newer emojis.

news

Programming Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 05, 2025

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

KDE for Windows 10 Exiles
Windows 10 will degrade as more and more bugs come to light
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 Adds UI Improvements, New Translations, and Bugfixes
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9.4 has been released today as the latest stable version of this user-friendly tool for creating bootable media for Raspberry Pi devices, which brings various UI improvements, new translations, and bug fixes.
Rocky Linux 9.6 Released with New WSL Support, Updated Packages
Rocky Linux 9.6 is out now
Fwupd 2.0.11 Linux Firmware Updater Supports Lenovo Thunderbolt 5 Smart Docks
Fwupd 2.0.11 is out today as the eleventh maintenance update to the latest fwupd 2.0 release of this open-source Linux firmware update utility with support for more devices, new features, and bug fixes.
Alpine Linux 3.22 Released with GNOME 48, KDE Plasma 6.3, and LXQt 2.2
The Alpine Linux team announced today the release and general availability of Alpine Linux 3.22 as another major update to this independent and security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution.
KDE and More
KDE leftovers
elementary OS 8 Updates Deliver New Dock Features
The team behind elementary OS recently detailed a number of improvements to recently roll out to users of the distro
 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS miscellany
GNU/Linux, BSD, and Operating Systems/Distros
some leftovers for now
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Raspberry Pi, and More
hardware leftovers
Red Hat on Fedora Stretgy and Blacklisting in SELinux
Some IBM stuff
Programming Leftovers
Development related leftovers
Security Leftovers
Security picks
today's howtos
7 howtos
Games: Steam Survey and FEX 2506 Tagged
Some gaming picks
KDE Gear 25.04.2 Released with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 25.04.2 as the second maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 25.04 open-source software suite series to address various issues in your favorite KDE apps.
KDE Gear 25.04.2
Over 180 individual programs plus dozens of programmer libraries and feature plugins are released simultaneously as part of KDE Gear
today's howtos
a dozen howtos
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Security and Windows TCO
mostly Windows TCO
Glibc project revisits infrastructure security
LWN on GNU Projects
GNU Octave 10.2.0 Released
GNU Octave version 10.2.0 has been released and is now available for download
Games: UNDERTALE, Monster Train 2, VacuumTube, and More
latest 9 articles from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
Google Maps for Android Automotive will stop clashing with your vehicle's UI
3 lessons I learned while using Linux as a Windows fanboy
Just under a month ago, I tried out Linux Mint as a Windows fanboy
Wireshark 4.4.7 Network Protocol Analyzer Patches Security Flaw and Fixes Bugs
Wireshark 4.4.7 has been released today as the seventh maintenance update to the latest Wireshark 4.4 stable series of this popular network protocol analyzer software for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
Bestatic is a static-site generator for human beings
This is free and open source software
Google Restricts Android Sideloading—What It Means for User Autonomy and the Future of Mobile Freedom
Google has recently implemented new restrictions on sideloading Android apps
Announcing Incus 6.13
The Incus team is pleased to announce the release of Incus 6.13
VIDEO: Thunderbird Pro and Thundermail!
It’s been just over two months (!) since we first announced our upcoming Thunderbird Pro suite and Thundermail email service
LWN Articles About Linux Kernel Development
half a dozen for now
Cory Doctorow on how we lost the internet
In particular, the companies purchase financial information from a data broker before offering a nurse a shift
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Rocky Linux 9.6 Is Available for Download, Based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6
The Rocky Linux release engineering team announced the general availability of Rocky Linux 9.6 (codename Blue Onyx) as yet another free alternative to the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6 operating system.
Android Leftovers
OnePlus "Ace 6 Turbo" slated to launch as extremely gaming-friendly Android smartphone
PeerTube 7.2 Rolls Out with Fresh UI and Smarter Video Management Tools
PeerTube 7.2, an open-source, decentralized video platform
Karton: KDE’s Libvirt-Powered Answer to GNOME Boxes and Virt-Manager
Karton is a new, still-in-development KDE-native virtual machine manager using libvirt
9 Myths About the Linux Terminal You Should Stop Believing
Are you one of those people who breaks into a cold sweat at the thought of opening a Linux terminal
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux
DynFi is a firewall platform based on FreeBSD
DynFi Firewall is a modern open source firewall solution
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.1, Linux 6.14.10, Linux 6.12.32, Linux 6.6.93, Linux 6.1.141, Linux 5.15.185, Linux 5.10.238, and Linux 5.4.294
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.1 kernel
Murena’s DeGoogled Android Alternative Upgraded to /e/OS 3.0
Murena is out with a new major release of its deGoogled and improved version of Android — /e/OS 3.O
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and more
Security Leftovers
and Windows TCO
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
FOSS and GNU/Linux
Programming Leftovers
coding links
ODF Rise and LibreOffice Podcast
LibreOffice leftovers
Gradia, RawTherapee, and More
Software leftovers
Flatpak and Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat leftovers
Games: GNU/Linux, Steam, SteamOS, and More
gaming picks
Security Leftovers
Security links
GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers
today's leftovers
Security and Windows TCO
Security leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and More
Hardware picks
FriendlyElec NanoPi M5 Offers RK3576, Dual LAN, MIPI-CSI, and 6 TOPS NPU
The board supports several operating systems, including Android 14, Debian 12, Ubuntu 24.04 (Desktop and Core)
today's howtos
idroot and more
Games: SteamOS, Modding Games, and More
11 stories for today
Sponsorships Seem to Be Coming to Arch Linux!
A proposal looks to introduce a transparent sponsorship process to Arch Linux
Stretch Break Linux App Reminds You to Stop Pixel-Gawping
Ubuntu 25.04 with GNOME 48 introduced new Wellbeing controls which
zplug is a next-generation plugin manager for zsh
This is free and open source software. It’s not actively developed
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.4 stabilizes
Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma
postmarketOS in 2025-05: Continuous testing, downstream split, niri, os-installer
We have a lot to talk about, but let's start with what you can see in the header image
VirtualBox 7.1.10 Is Out with Initial Support for Linux 6.15 and 6.16 Kernels
Oracle released VirtualBox 7.1.10 today as the fifth maintenance update to the latest VirtualBox 7.1 stable series of this popular, free, open-source, and cross-platform virtualization software for Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 Released with VoLTE and Waydroid Improvements
The UBports Foundation released Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 today as the ninth stable update to their Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) for supported Linux devices.
Android Leftovers
Google Maps for Android Auto expands directions, arrival time with new instrument cluster pop-up in some vehicles
Oracle Linux 9.6 Released with UEK 8 and Enhanced Security Features
Oracle Linux 9.6 is out now, featuring UEK 8, enhanced security
Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 Rolls Out With VoLTE and Waydroid Upgrades
Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 is out with VoLTE improvements
My Winter Of ’99: The Year Of The Linux Desktop Is Always Next Year
Wasn’t Linux the future of desktop operating systems?
6 things I wish I knew about Arch Linux before switching
I first tried Arch Linux to play around with Hyprland
I Turned a USB Drive Into a Linux App Swiss Army Knife
If you're like me, you have multiple devices running different Linux distributions
NST is a bootable ISO live USB flash drive
Network Security Toolkit (NST) is a bootable ISO live USB Flash Drive (NST Live) is based on Fedora
This is free and open source software
Klaro is a simple and fast translation app for KDE Plasma that helps you translate text between different languages
Wine 10.9 Released
Wine 10.9 is out
FreeBSD 14.3-RC1 Now Available
almost there now
Android Leftovers
New EU Rules May Force 5 Years of Android Updates to All Brands
Security Leftovers
Security picks
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
some more links for today
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Linux User Space, Destination Linux, GNU Manifesto
new video/audio
Open Hardware, Raspberry Pi, and More
hardware picks
Server Software: Kubernetes, Grafito, and More
FOSS updates
Games: DOOM, Godot, Crosswords, and More
4 gaming related picks
GNOME Foundation Report and This Week in GNOME
Some GNOME news
Programming Leftovers
only 3 for now
today's howtos
mostly from idroot
New in Red Hat's Site
redhat.com
Raspberry PI Pico W Weather Monitor with e-Paper
his tutorial will show you how to create a cool Raspberry PI Pico Weather Display with an e-Paper (e-Ink) monitor showing the weather status and forecasts
Liberux NEXX Linux phone with RK3588S and 32GB RAM hits Indiegogo
But the Liberux NEXX is a work-in-progress Linux phone that could be the most powerful to date
This Is My Favorite Video Editing App for Linux
After spending a considerable amount of time testing various video editors on Linux
OpenMamba: Eat your greens, they're good for you
OpenMamba is an independent Italian distribution which uses Fedora's packaging tools and offers a choice of KDE Plasma or LXQt
13 Time-Saving Linux Terminal Tricks You Should Be Using
When using the Linux terminal, we often make mistakes
Malicious Pull Requests? Not on Linus Torvalds' Watch
A new Linux kernel drama? Yes, but it's been handled
Games: Horripilant, shapez 2, XWVM, and More
8 items from GamingOnLinux
Vgmi is a Gemini client written in C
This is free and open source software
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Turning 21 a Week From Now [original]
We want to extend our thanks to Susan again