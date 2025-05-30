news
Alpine Linux 3.22 Released with GNOME 48, KDE Plasma 6.3, and LXQt 2.2
Powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS and coming more than six months after Alpine Linux 3.21, the Alpine Linux 3.22 release introduces support for the latest GNOME 48, KDE Plasma 6.3, and LXQt 2.2 desktop environments, as well as the replacement of the gummiboot (formerly systemd-boot) boot manager with systemd-efistub.
Under the hood, the new Alpine Linux release has up-to-date components, including LLVM 20, Dovecot 2.4, nginx 1.28, Node.js 22.16 LTS, Ruby 3.4, Rust 1.87, Xen 4.20, BIRD 3.1, Crystal 1.16, Docker 28, and Go 1.24.