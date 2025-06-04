news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2025



Quoting: postmarketOS // in 2025-05: Continuous testing, downstream split, niri, os-installer —

Two months after the last "monthly" blog post, it's time for another double-feature. We have a lot to talk about, but let's start with what you can see in the header image. At the center is fdlamotte's Pixel 3a running SXMO and it is connected to… a G-Shock B2100! He wrote a great blog post showing how he sends notifications to the three-character-screen on the watch as well as configuring the watch (alarms etc.) from SXMO menus.

In three corners we have photos from events. The top left one is from the Plasma Sprint 2025 that took place in Graz, Austria, "co-hosted with Grazer Linuxtage where we had a KDE booth on Saturday. We show-cased KDE Plasma running on SteamDeck, Krita with drawing tablet support on Wayland, HDR support and of-course Plasma Mobile running on OnePlus 6" as Bhushan writes on his blog. Devin and Luis were there as well and wrote separate posts. Another event in Austria was the permacomputing & postmarketOS residency (photo bottom left) from Chaline.

In Argentina, the FLISoL (Latin American Free Software Installation Festival) took place where Val held a talk "Sustainability and sovereignty in your pocket with postmarketOS". She writes in #6: "It was great! There was no recording, but I could share the audience selfie I took with the motorola-nora I brought with me :D It's lower resolution than the front camera itself due to pipewire/snapshot shenanigans, but let's say its lo-fi quality in general is a privacy measure designed to thwart facial recognition :p"