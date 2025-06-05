news
KDE Gear 25.04.2 Released with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps
Coming almost a month after KDE Gear 25.04.1, the KDE Gear 25.04.2 release is here to fix an issue with bin clip effects disappearing after disabling a timeline clip in the Kdenlive video editor, fix the inconsistent availability of undoing after the end of a game in the KReversi game, and fixes the “whatsnew” actions in KAddressBook.
KDE Gear 25.04.2 also improves the KNights chess game to use the proper extension “pgn” in case no extension was provided when saving a game, fixes displaying of train direction on the vehicle layout page in the KDE Itinerary travel assistant, and fixes canceling of the search operation in the current file in the Kate text editor.