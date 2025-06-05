news
How to choose the right Linux file system for your needs - and why ext4 is so popular
How to choose the right Linux file system for your needs - and why ext4 is so popular | ZDNET
Linux is the most flexible and customizable operating system on the planet. That customizability starts deep within the heart of the Linux kernel and the file system.
A computer file system is a method of organizing, managing, and storing data on a local drive and provides a structure for files to be stored, retrieved, and manipulated.