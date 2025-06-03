news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 03, 2025



Quoting: Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 Rolls Out With VoLTE and Waydroid Upgrades —

The main highlight of the new release is that VoLTE support has been updated to work “out-of-the-box” with a wider selection of carriers. It’s worth noting, however, that VoLTE testing has so far been conducted only on a handful of Volla devices.

Consequently, users of other ports may find VoLTE support to be somewhat hit-or-miss: it remains experimental and may not always function flawlessly.

Waydroid—a container-based solution that allows Android apps to run on Ubuntu Touch—has been bumped to version 1.5.1. This update lays the groundwork for compatibility with upcoming official Android 13 images and includes various bug fixes.