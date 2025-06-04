We mostly run systems, not applications, due to our generally different system administration environment. Many organizations instead run applications. Although these applications may be hosted on some number of systems, the organizations don't care about the systems, not really; they care about how the applications work (and the systems only potentially matter if the applications have problems). It's my increasing feeling that this has created differences in the general field of monitoring such systems (as well as alerting), which is a potential issue for us because most of the attention is focused on the application area of things.