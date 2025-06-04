news
today's howtos
How to Install Surfshark VPN on FunOS
Using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is one of the best ways to protect your privacy and secure your internet connection. Whether you’re browsing on public Wi-Fi, accessing sensitive information, or simply want to maintain anonymity online, a VPN can help.
University of Toronto ☛ Things are different between system and application monitoring
We mostly run systems, not applications, due to our generally different system administration environment. Many organizations instead run applications. Although these applications may be hosted on some number of systems, the organizations don't care about the systems, not really; they care about how the applications work (and the systems only potentially matter if the applications have problems). It's my increasing feeling that this has created differences in the general field of monitoring such systems (as well as alerting), which is a potential issue for us because most of the attention is focused on the application area of things.
GamingOnLinux ☛ How to get GeForce NOW on Steam Deck, SteamOS
Here's your simple no-nonsense guide to getting NVIDIA GeForce NOW up and running on Steam Deck, SteamOS.
Own HowTo ☛ How to Install Fedora 42 on backdoored Windows via WSL [Ed: WSL is an attack on GNU/Linux; it is meant to prevent people from leaving Windows]
Are you running backdoored Windows as your main operating system, but you need to run Fedora too? One way of running Fedora linux on backdoored Windows is by using an app like Virtualbox.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Microweber CMS on Debian 12
Microweber has emerged as a powerful content management system and website builder that combines flexibility with user-friendly design. This robust open-source platform provides a drag-and-drop interface, making website creation accessible to both beginners and seasoned developers.
ID Root ☛ How To Set Static IP Address on CentOS Stream 10
Setting up a static IP address is a crucial task for server administrators working with CentOS Stream 10. Unlike dynamic IP addresses that can change after reboots, static IPs ensure your server maintains the same address consistently, making it reliable for hosting services like web servers, databases, or DNS.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Fail2Ban on AlmaLinux 10
Server security has become paramount in today’s digital landscape, where cyberattacks targeting GNU/Linux systems continue to escalate. AlmaLinux 10, as a robust enterprise-grade distribution, provides an excellent foundation for secure server deployments. However, even the most hardened systems require additional protection against persistent threats like brute-force attacks and unauthorized access attempts.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Opera Browser on AlmaLinux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Opera Browser on AlmaLinux 10. Opera browser has established itself as a powerful, feature-rich web browsing solution that offers unique capabilities like built-in VPN, ad blocking, and workspace management.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Tor Browser on AlmaLinux 10
Privacy and security have become paramount concerns in today’s digital landscape. With increasing surveillance, data breaches, and censorship, internet users need reliable tools to protect their online activities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install RawTherapee on Linux Mint 22
RawTherapee stands as one of the most powerful open-source RAW image processing applications available for GNU/Linux systems. This comprehensive photo editing software offers professional-grade features that rival expensive commercial alternatives, making it an essential tool for photographers working on Linux Mint 22.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Jira on Fedora 42
Installing Jira on Fedora 42 transforms your server into a powerful project management hub capable of handling complex agile workflows and issue tracking. This comprehensive guide walks you through every step of the installation process, from initial system preparation to post-installation optimization.
