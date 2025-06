Coming two months after PorteuX 2.0, the PorteuX 2.1 release is powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.15 kernel series and ships with NTFS3 as the default driver for handling NTFS filesystems instead of NTFS-3G. The devs warn that all symlinks stored on NTFS partitions will need to be regenerated.

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

The ESP32-P4 Smart 86 Box is a compact development board with a 4-inch capacitive touchscreen, designed for HMI, smart control panels, and edge processing. Its 86 mm form factor allows it to be easily installed in wall-mounted enclosures for use in embedded automation and smart terminal applications.

Turning 21 a Week From Now

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 03, 2025,

updated Jun 03, 2025



The clock is ticking and, as we have said a lot lately, this site is about to turn 21. If you want to join our party, then contact us in IRC.

We want to extend our thanks to Susan again. It is her who started this site in 2004. █