Alex Gaynor ☛ What is a Benchmark? · Alex Gaynor
Benchmarks are a hypothesis. And I mean that in the earnest sixth-grade science class sense of hypothesis: a falsifiable statement about the world, supported by existing evidence, which can be used to make future predictions.
Python
ID Root ☛ Create Gauge Charts using Python
In this tutorial, we will show you how to create gauge charts using Python. Visual data representation has become crucial in modern analytics, where complex metrics need immediate interpretation. Gauge charts stand out as powerful visualization tools that display single values against predefined goals or ranges, resembling speedometer displays found in automobiles.
Go
Jamie Brandon ☛ 0053: consulting, go tips, benchmark_mode, niri, linkrot, sea of nos, llm outsourcing, books
But the main gig at the moment is speeding up a big go codebase. I like optimization gigs because the goal is so clearly defined - it just needs to do the same thing but faster. That means I can work fairly independently and at my own pace. I spend a lot of time looking at different profiles, single-stepping through hot code, trying out quick experiments. I throw away most of the code I write.
