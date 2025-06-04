news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2025



Quoting: FriendlyElec NanoPi M5 Offers RK3576, Dual LAN, MIPI-CSI, and 6 TOPS NPU —

The board supports several operating systems, including Android 14, Debian 12, Ubuntu 24.04 (Desktop and Core), FriendlyWrt (based on OpenWRT), Buildroot, and OpenMediaVault. Docker is supported for running containerized workloads.

According to the product page, the NanoPi M5 can run locally deployed AI models such as TinyLLAMA, Qwen2.5, InternLM2, and ChatGLM3, with quantized INT4 and INT8 models tested using FriendlyWrt’s RKLLM toolchain. A Wiki page is now available to help users get started with the board.