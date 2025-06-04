news
Games: SteamOS, Modding Games, and More
-
Neowin ☛ SteamOS falls to lowest adoption level in years as Steam on GNU/Linux use rises
Valve has finally dropped its Steam Hardware & Software Survey for May, showing just how much SteamOS has declined among GNU/Linux users, even as Steam on GNU/Linux continues to grow in popularity.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Choice for June 2025 has Boltgun, Legacy of Kain 1&2 Remastered and more
Some top quality titles in Humble Choice for June 2025 including Warhammer 40K: Boltgun and Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Pulp adventure thriller The Drifter looks amazing and releases July 17
The Drifter from Powerhoof is an awesome looking adventure thriller and it just got a new trailer, along with a release date reveal of July 17. Native Linux support is confirmed for the release too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cyberpunk deckbuilder and dungeon crawler Into The Grid gets a fresh demo
Into The Grid is a cyberpunk roguelike deckbuilder and dungeon crawler from Flatline Studios, with a fresh demo up ahead of Steam Next Fest. Time to go crack open some firewalls and destroy some robots.
-
Wouter Groeneveld ☛ The PC Does What Nintendon't: Modding Games
Since the Lode Runner lost levels appearance, I’ve been thinking about others games I’ve created levels for in the past. The list is not very long, most of it again got lost, and this time I’m fairly certain it won’t ever come back. Still, it is interesting to think about the concept of game modding in context of the platform I used to spend most of my gaming hours on: the PC.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Castle Cab looks like Crazy Taxi but with an unhinged horse and silly customization
Crazy Taxi delivery sim but with a horse and carriage, plus some over the top physics? Castle Cab really does look like a lot of fun. I'm all for a bit of chaos and the horse customization looks ridiculous too.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dune: Awakening will get Private Servers at release but with limits
Some good news for Dune: Awakening, Funcom have announced it actually will have Private Servers you can rent and sort with friends.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cyber Knights: Flashpoint is out now, great for XCOM and strategy fans
Cyber Knights: Flashpoint is the latest game from Trese Brothers, bringing some excellent squad-based tactics and it's out now. After tons of updates during Early Access, what we have is an impressive and feature-filled strategy game that blends in elements of XCOM and stealth games.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dark fantasy dungeon crawler Hellslave is free to keep for a limited time
Hellslave is a dark fantasy dungeon crawler where you make a pact with the Devil to fight back a demon invasion. It's free to keep if you're quick. They've recently announced a sequel, so this is one way to get people interested in it and get some wishlists.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve fix lag and freezing in games with the Steam Overlay disabled
On top of the recent Steam Deck / SteamOS update, Valve also released a desktop Steam Beta that should solve issues in games with the Steam Overlay disabled. I wrote about the issue with the Steam Overlay, although there was a workaround it's good to see a fix now available for testing.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Deck, SteamOS will now stop bugging you to install updates multiple times
Valve released a fresh Steam update for Steam Deck / SteamOS and additionally a Beta update too, both of which solve some annoyances.