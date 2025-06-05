Security and Windows TCO

The increasing sophistication of attackers has organizations realizing that perimeter-based security models are inadequate. Many are planning to transition their internal networks to a zero-trust architecture. This requires every communication on the network to be encrypted, authenticated, and authorized. This can be achieved in applications and services by using modern communication protocols. However, the world still depends on Domain Name System (DNS) services where encryption, while possible, is far from being the industry standard. To address this we, as part of a working group at Red Hat, worked on fully integrating encrypted DNS for Linux systems—not only while the system is running but also during the installation and boot process, including support for a custom certificate chain in the initial ramdisk. This integration is now available in CentOS Stream 9, 10, and the upcoming Fedora 43 release.