Free and Open Source Software

Simple Diary is a simple and lightweight app
As the name suggests, Simple Diary is a simple and lightweight diary app.
Tux Fishing is a 3D fishing game
Tux Fishing is the first FOSS Linux Fishing game in 3D.
Teedoc is a simple static website/document/blog generator
Teedoc can be used in the following scenarios:
Build a document website, and it’s best to support multiple documents and custom pages. Build a WiKi website. Build a personal or corporate knowledge base. Build a personal or corporate website. Blog.
Grow is a declarative website generator
Grow is a declarative tool for rapidly building, launching, and maintaining high-quality static HTML.
Raspberry Pi 5 Desktop Mini PC: Benchmarking
This is a multi-part blog looking at a Raspberry Pi 5 running Linux.
This article benchmarks a Raspberry Pi 5 (16GB RAM) against a DreamQuest N100 Mini PC. The Pi 5 is running Raspberry Pi OS (Debian based) whereas the N100 is running Ubuntu 25.04. The tests are run using the Phoronix Test Suite.
What’s the rationale of benchmarking the Pi 5 against an N100? Simple! This series is looking at using the Pi 5 as a desktop machine, and the N100 is a hugely popular Intel processor found in many low-cost mini PCs. The Pi 5 was provided by SunFounder.
Normally when I benchmark a machine, I look at benchmarks that focus on system performance, processor, memory/graphics, disk/WiFi. But the Pi 5 doesn’t come with a disk. Testing things like disk performance therefore seems inappropriate. An earlier article in this series provides disk benchmarks booting the Pi 5 from a microSD, and an NVMe SSD over PCIe. With the latter, I get better disk performance than many low cost mini PCs with an SSD.