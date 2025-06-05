news
today's howtos
-
dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux Debian 13 all the kvm qemu versions
-
How to Install LibrePCB on FunOS
LibrePCB is a powerful and user-friendly open-source EDA (Electronic Design Automation) tool that allows users to design schematics and printed circuit boards (PCBs) with ease. For electronics enthusiasts, hobbyists, and professionals using FunOS, installing LibrePCB is simple and can be done without needing root privileges or system-wide changes.
-
Installing GDAL on Amazon GNU/Linux 2023: Three Ways That Actually Work
One of the bitter truths that Amazon GNU/Linux 2023 users must face is that the commonly used developer package, GDAL, is not available through its default system repository. Therefore, you might be considering using the EPEL; however, unfortunately, Amazon GNU/Linux 2023 doesn’t allow users to enable the EPEL repository, and even amazon-linux-extras is not available.
-
Adam Young: Mapping a PCIe Device to its module on Linux
The Kernel docs are a little old. They point to the Device Drivers book, which was great, but quite outdated; it was written around version 2.6 and the Kernel is up to 6.15. Here are my notes that go from those docs to where things are today.
-
Tux Digital ☛ 5 MORE GNU/Linux Commands Every Beginner Should Know
If you’re new to Linux, diving into the terminal can feel intimidating at first—but it doesn’t have to be! In this video, I’m going to show you 5 MORE essential GNU/Linux commands every beginner needs to know. These are simple yet powerful commands you’ll use a lot.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Using Mouse Mode in Vim
Think of mouse mode in Vim like adding touchscreen controls to a cockpit - the physical switches and dials remain the primary interface, but the touchscreen provides intuitive access for certain operations.
-
Linux Handbook ☛ SSH Config Generator
Easily and quickly generate valid ~/.ssh/config entries with this free online tool.