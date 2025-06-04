news
Fwupd 2.0.11 Linux Firmware Updater Supports Lenovo Thunderbolt 5 Smart Docks
Coming two weeks after fwupd 2.0.10, the fwupd 2.0.11 release adds support for the Lenovo Thunderbolt 5 Smart dock, a new check-reboot-needed command for scripts to use, support for reading the SELinux state in the report failure metadata, and support for the Dell dock ownership command.
This release also adds support for the subsystem VIDPID when provided by ModemManager, adds support for changing the rts54hub block size from a quirk entry, and adds support for Legion HID2 downgrades without using the --force option, along with support for clearing the configuration on upgrades.