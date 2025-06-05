news
today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ I have divided (and partly uninformed) views on OpenTelemetry
OpenTelemetry ('OTel') is one of the current in things in the broad metrics and monitoring space. As I understand it, it's fundamentally a set of standards (ie, specifications) for how things can emit metrics, logs, and traces; the intended purpose is (presumably) so that people writing programs can stop having to decide if they expose Prometheus format metrics, or Influx format metrics, or statsd format metrics, or so on. They expose one standard format, OpenTelemetry, and then everything (theoretically) can consume it. All of this has come on to my radar because Prometheus can increasingly ingest OpenTelemetry format metrics and we make significant use of Prometheus.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nomacs on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Nomacs stands out as one of the most versatile and lightweight image viewers available for GNU/Linux systems. This comprehensive guide will walk you through multiple installation methods for Nomacs on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, ensuring you can choose the approach that best fits your needs and technical preferences.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Streamlit on Fedora 42
Installing Streamlit on Fedora 42 opens up powerful possibilities for creating interactive data applications and web-based dashboards. This comprehensive guide covers multiple installation methods, from basic pip installations to advanced container-based deployments. Whether you’re a data scientist, developer, or system administrator, you’ll find the perfect approach for your Fedora 42 environment.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Krita on Fedora 42
Krita stands as one of the premier open-source digital painting applications available for GNU/Linux users today. This powerful software offers professional-grade tools for digital artists, illustrators, and designers who need robust capabilities without proprietary restrictions. Fedora 42, with its cutting-edge features and stability, provides an excellent platform for running Krita.
ID Root ☛ How To Install IntelliJ IDEA on Fedora 42
IntelliJ IDEA has established itself as a premier integrated development environment for Java programmers, offering robust features that enhance coding efficiency and project management. For developers using Fedora 42, installing this powerful IDE requires following specific procedures that ensure optimal performance.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker Desktop on AlmaLinux 10
Docker Desktop represents a revolutionary approach to containerized development, offering developers and system administrators a comprehensive graphical interface for managing containers, images, and distributed applications. AlmaLinux 10, as the latest enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution and successor to CentOS, provides an exceptionally stable foundation for running containerized workloads in production environments.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker Compose on AlmaLinux 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Docker Compose on AlmaLinux 10. Docker Compose has become an essential tool for modern containerized application development and deployment. As enterprises increasingly adopt containerization strategies, AlmaLinux 10 emerges as a robust, enterprise-grade platform that perfectly complements Docker’s capabilities.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pantheon Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Pantheon Desktop on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Pantheon Desktop Environment stands as one of the most visually appealing and user-friendly desktop environments available for GNU/Linux systems today.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PostgreSQL on Fedora 42
PostgreSQL stands as one of the most advanced open-source relational database management systems available today. This powerful database solution offers enterprise-grade features, Hey Hi (AI) compliance, and exceptional performance that makes it the preferred choice for developers and system administrators worldwide.
ID Root ☛ How To Install CMake on Fedora 42
CMake stands as an essential tool for modern software development, particularly for those working with C/C++ projects on GNU/Linux distributions like Fedora 42. This cross-platform build system simplifies the compilation and linking process, making it invaluable for developers managing complex codebases.
jBPM as Hey Hi (AI) Orchestration Platform – Part 1
This series presents jBPM as a platform for orchestrating external AI-centric environments.
Kushal Das: OpenSSL legacy and JDK 21
While updating the Edusign validator to a newer version, I had to build the image with JDK 21 (which is there in Debian Sid). And while the application starts, it fails to read the TLS keystore file with a specific error: [...]