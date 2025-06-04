news

Murena's DeGoogled Android Alternative Upgraded to /e/OS 3.0

On Tuesday, Paris-based Murena announced the release of /e/OS 3.0 as the latest version of its deGoogled and open source mobile operating system. “DeGoogled,” because being based on the open source LineageOS, a clone of the Android, it presents the familiar interface of Google’s Android, but without the numerous privacy issues Google always brings to the table.

As Murena puts it in the press literature around this release: “Tech giants may be addicted to citizens’ data, but they should not be able to use smartphones for that.”