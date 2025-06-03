Vgmi is a Gemini client written in C

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 03, 2025



One of the goals of Vgmi was to allow navigating the geminispace using Vim keybindings. For example, pressing ‘j’ will scroll down and pressing ‘k’ will scroll up, pressing ‘gt’ will go to the next tab while pressing ‘gT’ will go to the previous. Those inputs can be repeated by preceding them with a number, typing ’10j’ will scroll down of 10 lines. Below is a demonstration of Vgmi, showing the keys that are being pressed by the user.

Vgmi can render images in the terminal by using the unicode character ‘▄’. The character is used to emulate a column of two pixels by setting the foreground and background colors. It is possible to emulate a screen of rather large pixels by covering the whole terminal with this unicode character with different colors.

This is free and open source software.