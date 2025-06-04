news
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
GNU/Linux
Applications
Peter Czanik: Deprecating Java-based drivers from syslog-ng: Is HDFS next?
While most Java-based drivers have been deprecated in syslog-ng years ago, we have recently removed all of them in preparation to syslog-ng 4.9.0. Right now, the only Java-based driver remaining is HDFS, so we want to ask the syslog-ng community if the HDFS destination is still needed for them.
Instructionals/Technical
Christof Damian: Sharing a monitor between GNU/Linux & Mac
For my new job, I (annoyingly) have to use a silly MacBook. For everything else, I have a nice, beautiful desktop running Fedora.
I looked into KVMs to share my monitor and keyboard between the two computers, but couldn't really find something reasonably priced and functional.
Synergy/Barrier/InputLeap for keyboard sharing
I have used Synergy before to share keyboard and mouse between GNU/Linux computers, and this was already a good step.
There is a fork for Synergy on GNU/Linux called Barrier, which now has been forked again to InputLeap.
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Open Hardware/Modding
Hackaday ☛ Supercon 2024: How To Track Down Radio Transmissions
You turn the dial on your radio, and hear a powerful source of interference crackle in over the baseline noise. You’re interested as to where it might be coming from. You’re receiving it well, and the signal strength is strong, but is that because it’s close or just particularly powerful? What could it be? How would you even go about tracking it down?
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Chromium
The Register UK ☛ Google pushes emergency fix for high-severity Chrome 0-day
Google Threat Analysis Group (TAG) team members Clement Lecigne and Benoît Sevens spotted the high-severity bug, tracked as CVE-2025-5419, on May 27. It's an out-of-bounds read and write vulnerability in Chrome's V8 JavaScript engine that could allow a remote attacker to corrupt memory and potentially hijack execution via a booby-trapped HTML page. Attackers could use the exploit to expose sensitive data and/or execute arbitrary code and crash the user's machine
SaaS/Back End/Databases
DuckDB Foundation ☛ The DuckLake Manifesto: SQL as a Lakehouse Format
DuckLake simplifies lakehouses by using a standard SQL database for all metadata, instead of complex file-based systems, while still storing data in open formats like Parquet. This makes it more reliable, faster, and easier to manage.
DuckDB Foundation ☛ The Lost Decade of Small Data?
TL;DR: We benchmark DuckDB on a 2012 MacBook Pro to decide: did we lose a decade chasing distributed architectures for data analytics?
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
Open Access/Content
Crooked Timber ☛ Open Science and Its Enemies
Now, that’s a bit unfair. The recent press release opposing the Executive Order by the science reformers at the Center for Open Science is sober and productive. They are correct to note how much worse it is if the state is controlling scientific practice rather than leaving that up to scientific practitioners; I found this paragraph especially compelling: [...]
