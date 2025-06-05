news
KDE for Windows 10 Exiles
Windows 10 will degrade as more and more bugs come to light. With nobody to correct them, you risk being hacked. Your data, identity, and control over your device could be stolen.
New versions of your apps will not run, but Microsoft will still block you from upgrading to the next version of Windows until you buy the new computer they decide.
You will be forced to spend your hard-earned cash and will be unwillingly polluting the earth and water as your old machine rots in a landfill. The air will also be polluted with the emissions that come from manufacturing and shipping a new device you don't really need.
Even if you agree to this tech extortion now, in a few years time, they will do it again as they have done many times in the past.
But things don't have to be this way...
KDE opens its doors to "Windows 10 exiles" as it claims Microsoft wants to turn your computer "into junk"
Well, we're rapidly approaching four months until Microsoft stops supporting Windows 10. At that point, people still on the older operating system have a few choices: they can either buy a new PC, upgrade their current PC to Windows 11 (if their PC supports it), force-install Windows 11 on it (if it doesn't), truck on with Windows 10, or install a different system. And one such "different system" is Linux.
Personally, I'm leaning toward Linux. I used to be apprehensive about it, but then I gave Linux Mint a try, and I had a blast. Now, the Linux community is making its voice heard and advertising the operating system as a way to breathe new life into an old PC, albeit it's quite...dramatic.
KDE Welcomes Windows 10 Users to Linux, Says Microsoft Is Doing "Tech Extortion"
The KDE project, which maintains the Plasma desktop environment and dozens of open-source applications for Linux and other platforms, is making the case for Windows 10 users to switch to Linux. KDE says you should “upgrade the smart way” by switching to a Linux distribution with the Plasma desktop environment.
The ‘End of 10’ project kicked off as a cross-community effort to help people move from Windows 10 to desktop Linux, as we get closer to the October 14, 2025 end-of-life date for Windows 10. Many people from KDE are involved in the project, but End of 10 avoids recommending any specific Linux distributions or desktop environments in an effort to “represent all of our communities.” Individual members and communities are still free to promote their own work outside of the campaign, though, and that’s exactly what KDE is doing.
KDE appeals to Windows 10 'exiles'
Linux desktop darling KDE is weighing in on the controversy around the impending demise of Windows 10 support with a lurid "KDE for Windows 10 Exiles" campaign.
KDE's alarming "Exiles" page opens with the text "Your computer is toast" followed by a warning that Microsoft wants to turn computers running Windows 10 into junk from October 14.
"It may seem like it continues to work after that date for a bit, but when Microsoft stops support for Windows 10, your perfectly good computer will be officially obsolete."
Beneath a picture of a pile of tech junk, including a rotary telephone and some floppy drives, KDE proclaims: "Windows 10 will degrade as more and more bugs come to light. With nobody to correct them, you risk being hacked. Your data, identity, and control over your device could be stolen."
Microsoft accused of ‘tech extortion’ over Windows 10 support ending in campaign to get people to upgrade to Linux
As Windows 10 comes nearer to its End of Life – and we’re getting quite close now – there’s a growing movement attempting to persuade those who can’t (or won’t) switch to Windows 11 to migrate to Linux instead.
Recently we saw the ‘End of 10’ project, which is a group of Linux enthusiasts urging folks to switch to one of the flavors (known as distros) of that operating system as an alternative to Microsoft.
And now, Windows Latest flagged up that we’ve got ‘KDE for Windows 10 Exiles’ which is, shall we say, a bit more full-on in its attempts to persuade people to defect to Linux.
Don't toss your Windows 10 PC! Try switching to Plasma instead | PCWorld
Come October 14th, Microsoft is officially ending support for Windows 10. That means no more new features or improvements, no more security fixes, and the gradual loss of apps as they also stop supporting Windows 10. Microsoft wants you to upgrade to Windows 11—and if your PC doesn’t meet the requirements, then Microsoft wants you to trade it in or recycle it and get a brand-new Windows 11 machine.
But maybe you don’t have the money for that. Or maybe you’re repelled by Windows 11. Or maybe you just don’t want to waste a perfectly good PC that still works fine. In that case, you might be interested in KDE’s latest campaign that encourages Windows 10 holdouts to try switching to Linux with the user-friendly Plasma Desktop (spotted by Windows Latest).