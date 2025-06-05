news

Quoting: KDE for Windows 10 Exiles - KDE Community —

Windows 10 will degrade as more and more bugs come to light. With nobody to correct them, you risk being hacked. Your data, identity, and control over your device could be stolen.

New versions of your apps will not run, but Microsoft will still block you from upgrading to the next version of Windows until you buy the new computer they decide.

You will be forced to spend your hard-earned cash and will be unwillingly polluting the earth and water as your old machine rots in a landfill. The air will also be polluted with the emissions that come from manufacturing and shipping a new device you don't really need.

Even if you agree to this tech extortion now, in a few years time, they will do it again as they have done many times in the past.

But things don't have to be this way...