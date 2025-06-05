news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 05, 2025



Quoting: Bestatic is a static-site generator for human beings - LinuxLinks —

Bestatic is a simple but powerful static-site generator that you can install graphically without worrying about dependencies. It can simply turn your text files into fully functional websites and blogs.

It is really minimal yet feature-rich. Like every other static-site generator, it can generate a complete website by processing a bunch of markdown files. As a result, it eliminates the need for server-side programming, databases, and constant security updates. The site that Bestatic generates can be served from any web server or host (or even from Git-based platforms, for completely free).

This is free and open source software.