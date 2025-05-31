news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 31, 2025



Quoting: This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.4 stabilizes - KDE Blogs —

Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma! Every week we cover the highlights of what’s happening in the world of KDE Plasma and its associated apps like Discover, System Monitor, and more.

This week we released a second beta version of Plasma 6.4 and worked a ton on polishing it up in preparation for general release in about two weeks. We’re getting a good response from beta testers who are submitting lots of bug reports — please keep it up! These are hugely valuable, and we’re prioritizing them.