Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and More

A few weeks ago, we released the GNSS Flex pHATs and Modules that allow you to not only incorporate top-of-the-line GNSS technology into your Raspberry Pi 5, 4, and 3 boards or NVIDIA Jetson Orin™ Nano Super Developer Kit, but also provide you with the capability to swap those modules out depending on your requirements and budget! To better explain this new PNT product line, Nathan is back to tell us everything we need to know to get better acquainted with these new boards.