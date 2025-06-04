news
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and More
Arduino ☛ Meet Pico: A smart companion robot with vision
The code running on the Nano Every allows users to cycle through a total of three different modes. When set to active, the robot will perform small gestures with the servo motor, blink on occasion, and even play random noises. Pico can be further upgraded with an ESP32-CAM module to give it powerful computer vision capabilities when running certain models or even to simply function as a camera.
Arduino ☛ This Arduino failsafe protects an amazing backyard observatory
But if the mains power fails, the dome wouldn’t be able to close and provide protection. CosmicRuin used an Arduino UNO Rev3 board to detect such a power outage and automatically close the dome if it does, while running on power from a battery backup system.
SparkFun Electronics ☛ Nathan Talks About GNSS Flex pHATs and Modules
A few weeks ago, we released the GNSS Flex pHATs and Modules that allow you to not only incorporate top-of-the-line GNSS technology into your Raspberry Pi 5, 4, and 3 boards or NVIDIA Jetson Orin™ Nano Super Developer Kit, but also provide you with the capability to swap those modules out depending on your requirements and budget! To better explain this new PNT product line, Nathan is back to tell us everything we need to know to get better acquainted with these new boards.
CNX Software ☛ ESP32-P4 Smart 86 Box features 4-inch square touch display for Smart Home and IIoT applications
Designed for Smart Home or industrial IoT (IIoT) applications, Waveshare’s ESP32-P4 Smart 86 Box is equipped with a 4-inch square touchscreen display, an ESP32-C6 module with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth connectivity, and a range of connectors. Two models are offered: the ESP32-P4-WIFI6-Touch-LCD-4B with a MIPI CSI camera connector and a 28-pin GPIO header, and the ESP32-P4-86-Panel-ETH-2RO with a bottom board that features an RS485 serial interface, two relays, a 10/100Mbps Ethernet RJ45 connector, and 6V-30V DC input.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Why kids still need to learn to code in the age of AI
Our new position paper sets out five arguments for why we think that kids still need to learn to code in the age of artificial intelligence.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Young tech creators take over Bradford at Coolest Projects UK
Bradford was buzzing with excitement this May as over 170 young digital makers from across the UK gathered for Coolest Projects UK 2025.