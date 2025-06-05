news
Games: UNDERTALE, Monster Train 2, VacuumTube, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ DELTARUNE is now on Steam with Chapters 1-4 available
Developer tobyfox has released DELTARUNE on Steam, their follow-up to the smash-hit UNDERTALE and it's a game that's just insanely hard to describe.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Monster Train 2 is a seriously incredible deck-builder
Taking all the good about Monster Train and just making it a whole lot bigger, Monster Train 2 is an excellent deck-building game. Disclosure: key provided by the developer.
GamingOnLinux ☛ VacuumTube is the best way to watch YouTube on Steam Deck, SteamOS
Watching YouTube on Steam Deck / SteamOS? You need to grab VacuumTube which makes the whole experience a lot nicer. This is not a custom client, instead it wraps Google's own "YouTube Leanback" that's used for consoles and smart TVs in Electron and pretends to be the official YouTube app (as Google block it on PCs).
GamingOnLinux ☛ Ricave is a quirky first-person 3D roguelike dungeon crawler with some fun interactions
Ricave is a thoroughly quirky and unique first-person, 3D roguelike dungeon crawler, now available in Early Access and worth a look. Disclosure: the developer sent a key.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Tempest Rising is truly an RTS worth your time for C&C fans
Tempest Rising is a thoroughly great RTS that's worth picking up, giving us a modern classic that all Command & Conquer fans will love. Disclosure: key provided by the developer.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Re-establish a haven for the lost dwarven civilization in Regions of Ruin: Runegate
Regions of Ruin: Runegate has just been announced from Gameclaw Studio, a fresh explorative RPG hack-and-slash adventure full of dwarfs. It was originally going to be called Regions of Ruin 2 by the looks of it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dandelion Void from Project Zomboid modders will offer up plant-based horrors
Originating from a team of Project Zomboid modders, Manzanita Interactive announced Dandelion Void featuring deadly plant-based creatures. It definitely has a sort of Zomboid style, which I think is quite charming actually and from the trailer it looks like it works well for the setting.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SaveState is an open source versatile game save backup manager - now with Linux support
We already have Ludusavi, but now we also have SaveState, another attempt to create a user-friendly and versatile game save backup manager. About two weeks ago, the developer released version 1.4 that noted "Full Linux Support" that has been "Rigorously Tested".
GamingOnLinux ☛ System Shock meets Dino Crisis, I'm totally sold on Athanasia
I need this. Athanasia has jumped right to the top of my wishlist for some Dino Crisis meets System Shock vibes in an immersive sim. Announced during The MIX Summer Showcase from Momentum Games and Neon Doctrine, it looks like everything I've wanted.