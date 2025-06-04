Games: GNU/Linux, Steam, SteamOS, and More

The Linux user share on Steam has continued its steady upward trend and reached 2.69% in May 2025. This is the highest percentage recorded since at least 2018, according to data from the GamingOnLinux.com Steam Tracker. The increase of 0.42% from the previous month comes as Steam's total users continue to grow, which means the number of Linux users is also rising, thanks in part to the popularity of the Steam Deck.

Windows remains the main operating system among Steam users, with 95.45%, though it saw a drop of 0.65%. macOS also saw an increase, now at 1.85%. For Linux, the growth is not only in percentage but also in real numbers, with an estimated 3.55 million monthly active users now gaming on Linux through Steam.