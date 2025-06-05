news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 05, 2025



Quoting: FuguIta is a live system based on the OpenBSD operating system - LinuxLinks —

FuguIta is a live system based on the OpenBSD operating system. It supports a wide variety of startup methods, so you can not only use it as LiveDVD/LiveUSB, but also easily and quickly operate a network test environment, and use application software just by turning on the power. It can also be used for applications such as building a turnkey system

The primary goal of this project is to make OpenBSD, a superior operating system, easily accessible to everyone. In addition, the project has implemented a variety of unique features that take advantage of the characteristics of a live system.

FuguIta stands for “Blowfish Disk” in Japanese.