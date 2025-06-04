If, in 2018, you had told Alan Ramírez, a Peruvian telecommunications engineer and university lecturer, that a short training course would one day shape national Internet policy and connect thousands more rural Peruvians, he might have laughed. But just five years later, that’s exactly what happened.

FriendlyElec has introduced the NanoPi M5, a compact single-board computer based on the Rockchip RK3576 processor. It features a 6 TOPS INT8 NPU, supports LPDDR4X or LPDDR5 memory, and offers UFS 2.0 storage along with dual Gigabit Ethernet and MIPI-CSI/DSI interfaces.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-9 is here three months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 to update VoLTE support so that it works out-of-box with more carriers on several Volla devices, update Waydroid with initial support for upcoming official Android 13 images, and introduce a new Noto Color Emoji font to improve support for some newer emojis.

news

VirtualBox 7.1.10 Is Out with Initial Support for Linux 6.15 and 6.16 Kernels

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 04, 2025



While Oracle is working hard on the next major release of its powerful virtualization software, VirtualBox 7.2, which promises a revamped UI and improvements to ARM virtualization, VirtualBox 7.1.10 is here to introduce initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 6.15 kernel series for both Linux guests and hosts.

Of course, this means that you will be able to install a GNU/Linux distribution powered by Linux kernel 6.15 inside a virtual machine, as well as to install VirtualBox on a Linux distro that runs Linux kernel 6.15. In addition, VirtualBox 7.1.10 introduces initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.16 kernel series, but only for Linux guests.

Read on