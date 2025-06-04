news
VirtualBox 7.1.10 Is Out with Initial Support for Linux 6.15 and 6.16 Kernels
While Oracle is working hard on the next major release of its powerful virtualization software, VirtualBox 7.2, which promises a revamped UI and improvements to ARM virtualization, VirtualBox 7.1.10 is here to introduce initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 6.15 kernel series for both Linux guests and hosts.
Of course, this means that you will be able to install a GNU/Linux distribution powered by Linux kernel 6.15 inside a virtual machine, as well as to install VirtualBox on a Linux distro that runs Linux kernel 6.15. In addition, VirtualBox 7.1.10 introduces initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.16 kernel series, but only for Linux guests.