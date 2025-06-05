news
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
XDA ☛ 3 lessons I learned while using Linux as a Windows fanboy
Just under a month ago, I tried out Linux Mint as a Windows fanboy. It was new, it was a little scary, and I wasn't 100% sure what I was doing. However, by the end of my little trial run, I had really come around to enjoy Linux Mint, and I can see myself using it on my old Windows 10 machines instead of crowbarring Windows 11 onto them when the end-of-support date arrives.
Since then, I've been trying out Linux some more. Well, a more accurate description is "prodding it with a stick while hiding behind sandbags in hopes that it doesn't explode in my face." And while I haven't had anything go sour just yet, I have learned a lot of stuff. Stuff that decade-long Linux users have gotten comfortable with, but what I'm experiencing firsthand for the first time after years of Windows use.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
GNOME Desktop/GTK
Code of Conduct Committee: Transparency report for May 2025
Transparency report for July 2024 to May 2025 – GNOME Code of Conduct Committee
GNOME’s Code of Conduct is our community’s shared standard of behavior for participants in GNOME. This is the Code of Conduct Committee’s periodic summary report of its activities from July 2024 to May 2025.
The current members of the CoC Committee are:
- Anisa Kuci
- Carlos Garnacho
- Christopher Davis
- Michael Downey
- Rosanna Yuen
Distributions and Operating Systems
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat’s commitments for sovereign cloud: Your cloud, your rules
Red Hat, the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, empowers organizations to achieve true digital sovereignty through a bedrock of open source and the flexibility of hybrid cloud. Our commitments are centered on providing customers with the control, trust, and resilience they need in a sovereign environment: [...]
Misc.
Open Hardware/Modding
Linux Gizmos ☛ Avalue Introduces ACP-PI Boards as Raspberry Pi Alternatives
Avalue Technology has introduced two industrial single-board computers designed to match the Raspberry Pi form factor while addressing the requirements of edge computing and IoT integration. The new models, ACP-3566-PI and ACP-IMX8-PI, offer ARM-based platforms for different embedded applications and performance demands.
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Performance doesn’t have to come at the cost of privacy
What if you could increase conversations — without collecting more data? You’ve probably been told you need to collect more data to get better results. But with smarter tools and better technology, privacy isn’t a tradeoff, it’s a feature. Anonym makes it possible to measure real performance without complex integrations — just drag and drop your data set. Let the results below speak for themselves.
