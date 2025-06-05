today's leftovers

Just under a month ago, I tried out Linux Mint as a Windows fanboy. It was new, it was a little scary, and I wasn't 100% sure what I was doing. However, by the end of my little trial run, I had really come around to enjoy Linux Mint, and I can see myself using it on my old Windows 10 machines instead of crowbarring Windows 11 onto them when the end-of-support date arrives.

Since then, I've been trying out Linux some more. Well, a more accurate description is "prodding it with a stick while hiding behind sandbags in hopes that it doesn't explode in my face." And while I haven't had anything go sour just yet, I have learned a lot of stuff. Stuff that decade-long Linux users have gotten comfortable with, but what I'm experiencing firsthand for the first time after years of Windows use.