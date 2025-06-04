news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2025



PeerTube 7.2 Rolls Out with Fresh UI and Smarter Video Management Tools

Over two months after its 7.1 release, PeerTube, a decentralized video hosting platform developed as an alternative to centralized ones such as YouTube, rolled out the second update to the series, version 7.2.

The main improvement is video management, which is now simpler and clearer. Gone is the infinite scrolling approach; instead, PeerTube adopts an intuitive pagination system, making video navigation quicker and more efficient.

Users now have greater control and can select precisely which columns—such as “channels,” “duration,” “views,” and “comments“—appear on their management interface.